Kuda raises $25mn Series A funding led by Valar Ventures

Kuda has raised $25 million in a Series A funding round. The Nigerian digital banking start-up says the round was led by Valar Ventures. Babs Ogundeyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kuda joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 15:12:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)