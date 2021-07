July the 26th 2009, marked the beginning of the Boko Haram uprising in north-eastern Nigeria. Since then, the ideology has spread across the fringes of the Lake Chad region to Niger, Chad, and Northern Cameroon, A new report published by the Tony Blair Institute examines the roots and evolution of Boko Haram and the fight against insurgency and militancy. The author of the report, Bulama Bukarti joins CNBC Africa to discuss the report and its recommendations.