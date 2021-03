Liquid Intelligent Technologies plans to diversify business portfolio

Liquid Intelligent Technologies formerly known as Liquid telecom is setting its sights on wider technology frontiers in the company’s latest business expansion drive that has seen them rebrand, CNBC Africa is joined by the Group Chief Operating Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Ahmad Mokhles, for more.

Tue Mar 30 2021 | 15:13:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)