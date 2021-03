Magda Wiezycka reflects on her journey as Sygnia CEO

Joint CEO’s of Sygnia, Magda Wiezycka is stepping down from her position. It’s come as a surprise and a shock to many as she founded and led the company since 2006. So why is she leaving and where could she possibly be going? She spoke to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa for more.

