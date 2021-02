MIC invests $10mn into African innovation companies

The Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) has committed $10 million to venture capital firm, Knife Capital. The company has a new African series expansion fund, aimed to invest behind the aggressive expansion of African innovation-driven companies. Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer at the Mineworkers Investment Company joins CNBC Africa for more.

