Mining Indaba: How the mining industry is responding to the COVID-19 crisis

Inward investment was a key focus at the Mining Indaba this week. Government leaders and mining companies met virtually to discuss the way forward, amid the Covid-19 impact on the mining value chain. Joining CNBC Africa for more are Thabo Mokoena, Director General at the South African Department of Mineral Resources & Energy; Fortune Mojapelo, CEO at Bushveld Minerals & Neal Froneman, CEO at Sibanye-Stillwater.

Wed Feb 03 2021 | 16:45:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)