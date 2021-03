Moody’s maintains negative outlook for Nigerian banking system

Moody’s says it is maintaining its negative outlook for the Nigerian banking sector as it reflects the agency’s view that the loan quality of Nigerian banks will weaken in 2021. Moody’s also notes that the negative outlook captures the weakening capacity of the Nigerian government to support the banking sector when the need arises. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on the state of Nigeria’s banking space is the Vice President and Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham, Tajudeen Ibrahim.

