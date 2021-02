Morgan & Co’s 2021 economic outlook for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s economy was already in a state of recession before COVID-19, and the trend continued to 2020.The economic contraction has been a result of output losses in key sectors. The question is, which shape will Zimbabwe’s economic recovery take? Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 17:10:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)