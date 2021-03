Mpact delivers resilient performance amid pandemic shocks

Mpact’s gross profit slid 4.9 per cent year-on-year. The loss in gross profit – directly attributable to the Covid-19 lockdowns – is estimated to be R70 million for the full year. As localisation trends accelerate, Mpact says it will work closely with its customers and develop new markets for its products. Mpact CEO, Bruce Strong joins CNBC Africa for more.

