Murray & Roberts CEO: Here’s how to look at the results

Murray & Roberts reported a diluted continuing headline loss per share of 8 cents for the six months ended December. This is from a 49 cents profit in the previous comparable period. The company says its results were negatively affected by prolonged Covid-19 restrictions. Henry Lass, CEO at Murray & Roberts joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 03 2021 | 16:42:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)