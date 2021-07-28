Mygrowthfund Venture Partners CEO: Govt relief measures fail to address underlying structural and socio-economic issues
While South Africa’s Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni is currently briefing the media on the recently announced Covid-19 relief package, big business seems confident that the measures put in place will assist in rebuilding the economy.
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 12:01:01 GMT
