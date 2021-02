New AU Deputy Chair discusses role, AfCFTA

The African Union held its 34th General Assembly virtually over the weekend where elections for new commissioners were also held. Rwanda’s Monique Nsanzabaganwa was elected as the AU’s deputy chairperson becoming the first woman to hold the role; she joins CNBC Africa for more.

