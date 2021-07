Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by 50 per cent over the next two years as part of a joint agreement among heads of state at the ongoing Global Education Summit in London. Also, to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, the government says it needs 2.3 trillion dollars for the National Integrated Infrastructure Masterplan. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa for more.