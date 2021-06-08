Nigeria’s broadcast regulator asks media houses to suspend twitter handles

Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission says it is unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronize Twitter as a source of information and User Generated Content. The broadcast regulator has called for broadcasting stations to suspend their twitter handles in compliance with the directive of the government to suspend the American microblogging platform. Barrister Valentine Utulu, Managing Partner at Legal Crest joins CNBC Africa for more.
