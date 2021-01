Nigeria’s economic outlook in 2021: What to expect

As we await the rates decision of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee later today, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development notes that Nigeria emerged the top destination for Foreign Direct Investment into Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020. UNCTAD’s Investment Trends Monitor shows inflows worth $2.6 billion came into Nigeria last year despite a decline from $3.3 billion recorded in 2019.Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 11:47:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)