Njordfrey CEO on the role of social enterprises in advancing sustainable farming

Unpredictable rains, soil degradation, and growing demand for food are forcing the developing world towards adopting sustainable farming, to steer the agriculture industry away from depending on non-renewable resources. Lars Hededam, Founder and CEO Njordfrey spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 09 2021 | 14:52:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)