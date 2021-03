NNPC: $1.5bn Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation a worthy undertaking

Managing Director of Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, the NNPC says the approved plan to rehabilitate the 210 000 barrel-per-day Port Harcourt Refinery is a worthy undertaking. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

