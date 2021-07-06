NSE June trading review

10 companies on the Nairobi Securities Exchange accounted for almost 95 per cent of the total turnover for the month of June, for more on the NSE performance CNBC Africa with the Founder of Mwango Capital, Erick Mokaya.
Tue, 06 Jul 2021 15:17:14 GMT
