Oil prices drop on demand concerns as new COVID-19 restrictions loom

Oil prices have shed some of the six per cent gains it recorded on Wednesday over demand concerns as coronavirus restrictions in Europe rekindles worries. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s bond rates rose to a 9-month high on the back of strong demand at the March bond auction. Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 14:19:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)