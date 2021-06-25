Share

Opening Ceremony of the African Development Bank’s 2021 Annual Meetings

This year, the 56th annual meetings of the board of governors of the African development bank and the 47th annual meeting of the African development fund, will be virtual , and will take place between today the 23rd and 25th of June. The theme of this year’s meeting is “building resilient economies in post covid-19 Africa”. Governors of the bank’s 54 regional and 27 non-regional member countries are expected to be in attendance of the opening ceremony.

