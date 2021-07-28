President Kenyatta embarks on 3-day visit to the UK

President Uhuru Kenyatta begun his 3 day visit to visit to London, with the aim to ink several economic and security deals on the back of the trade agreement Kenya signed in December with Britain to ensure an uninterrupted flow of goods between the two nations upon the UK’s exit from the European Union trading arrangements. The United Kingdom is expected to announce a $182.6 million new government and private investment into Big Four Projects, including affordable housing and manufacturing. Economic Analyst Odhiambo Ramogi joins CNBC Africa for more.