PwC Nigeria: Here’s what you should know about Nigeria’s Finance Act

Nigeria’s Finance Act 2020 introduces several amendments to both the fiscal and tax laws in the country. Having taking effect from January this year, how will implementing this act change Nigeria’s tax landscape? Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 01 2021 | 11:51:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)