Renaissance Capital on what the unrest means for SA’s economic outlook
It’s been a volatile week for South African assets after some of the biggest riots in the country’s 26-year old democracy. Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 16 Jul 2021 11:10:29 GMT
