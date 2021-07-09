RMB: Nigeria’s economy on track for a rebound rather than recovery
Rand Merchant Bank say they expect a two per cent growth in Nigeria’s economy this year, their outlook is hinged on non-oil sector growth in the first half of the year and oil sector growth in the second half of the year.
Fri, 09 Jul 2021 14:19:47 GMT
