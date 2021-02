RSE CEO: How Rwanda plans to enhance SME corporate governance

Small and medium-sized enterprises often find it hard to access long-term investment capital. One of the reasons is that SMEs lack corporate governance. Rwanda has a plan to attract SMEs to list on stock exchange, and a new SME Governance Guidebook offers promise. Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.

