Rwanda: Are the new transfer pricing guidelines a concern?

Transfer pricing is a major concern for Rwanda’s Revenue Authority and the taxman has been working on how best to curb transfer pricing malpractice. But are the new ministerial order guidelines a reason for concern for corporate companies in the country? CNBC Africa spoke to the Associate Director for Taxes at PricewaterhouseCoopers Rwanda, Paul Mugambwa for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 14:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)