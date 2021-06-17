Rwanda-Ghana partnership: What’s in it for Kigali?

Having opened her high commission in Ghana just before the covid-19 pandemic, Rwanda is looking at tapping into the west African nation’s growth in fields like tourism, investment and the education sector. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni had a conversation with Rwanda’s Ambassador to Ghana, Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira on the plans to deepen collaboration between the two countries.
