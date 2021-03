Rwanda to tap into methane gas to achieve energy ambitions

Lake Kivu which lies between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo contains exceptionally large amounts of dissolved carbon dioxide and methane in its deep waters. Rwanda looks to tap this alternative source of energy to achieve its electrification ambitions. Rwanda Energy Group CEO, Ron Weiss joins CNBC Africa for more.

