Rwanda’s flower industry receives boost ahead of Valentine’s Day

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has hit small businesses hard, and floriculture sector is no exception. However, according to data from the National Agricultural Export Development Board, Rwanda exported about 43,000 kilogrammes of flowers, earning over $467,000 in the week ending February 7, attributing the rise to the increase in demand ahead of Valentine’s Day. Ephrem Kwitonda, Marketing Director for Bella Flowers ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 14:51:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)