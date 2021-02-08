SA halts plans for AstraZeneca vaccination

Startling revelations have come out of South Africa’s health office, on concerns on the AstraZeneca vaccine effectiveness. Yesterday Wits University revealed that the vaccine is highly effective against the original coronavirus, and not necessarily the variant that was discovered in South Africa late last year. But what does all this mean? Joining CNBC Africa for more is UKZN Professor Mosa Moshabela. He is the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health at the Academy of Science of South Africa.

