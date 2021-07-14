CNBC Africa
Share

SA jewellery maker Nungu Diamonds looks to tell a different story about the industry

In a struggling economy, South Africans finds themselves removing luxury goods from their budget.

Wed, 14 Jul 2021 18:16:56 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.