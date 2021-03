SA should focus heavily on vaccine rollout, says Aspen CEO Stephen Saad

On Tuesday, Aspen hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at its sterile facility, where the company will be manufacturing the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson has agreed to supply 250 million vaccines for Africa, with 30 million being for South Africa. Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 31 2021 | 15:43:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)