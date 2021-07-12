SANDF deploys soldiers to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal amid violent protests
The South African National Defence Force has deployed the army to help quell violent protests and incidents of looting that have engulfed parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. NatJOINTS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili joins CNBC Africa for more.
Mon, 12 Jul 2021 11:29:30 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.