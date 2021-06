Share Sanlam’s Naidoo explains why sustainability is key to Africa’s solution based investment plans The conversation around the investment opportunities in Africa is an ongoing one with businesses trying to identify new innovative solutions to challenges like unemployment and energy security. Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:06:11 GMT

