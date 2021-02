‘Sky is the limit’ – Namaste Wahala Director on Nollywood-Bollywood collaborations

Movie enthusiasts have their eyes on the brewing partnership between two of the World’s largest movie producing industries, Nollywood and Bollywood. The most recent product of this growing fusion is Namaste Wahala. The movie’s Director and Founder of Forever 7 Entertainment, Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja joins CNBC Africa to discuss how both industries can work together to improve their stake in the global movie industry.

Fri Feb 26 2021 | 12:54:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)