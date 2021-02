#SONA2021: Business reacts to President Ramaphosa’s SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to accelerate economic recovery and to implement reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth. In his State of the Nation Address last night Ramaphosa called for greater investment from business. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the address is Mamello Matikinca, Chief Economist at FNB; Jeff Schultz, the Chief Economist at BNP Paribas South Africa and Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

