#SONA2021: Business Unity South Africa reacts to Ramaphosa’s SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again called for greater investment from business. He has reiterated how the largest numbers of jobs will be created by the private sector, but what does business have to say about the president’s plans? CNBC Africa spoke to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 11:14:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)