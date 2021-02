#SONA2021: Minister Pandor on the big takeaways from Ramaphosa’s SONA speech

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address- almost a year since the Covid19 pandemic landed in South Africa. One portfolio that has been rather busy during South Africa’s lockdown is the International Relations Department. International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 15:35:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)