#SONA2021: What to expect from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address

In just a few hours, all eyes will be on South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa who will deliver South Africa’s State of the Nation Address. Ramaphosa will take the stand during a difficult time for the country, with the economy battered by the effects of COVID-19. Questions have also been raised on the government’s competence in fighting the virus. Doctor Bheki Mfeka, Development Economist and an Executive Director at SE Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 11:14:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)