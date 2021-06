Share Spear Capital’s Soderberg on what makes Africa an attractive investment destination A Norwegian businessman says he loves doing business in Africa because he sees investment opportunities he can’t find in Europe. Martin Soderberg, a Partner at private equity firm, Spear Capital joins for more. Wed, 23 Jun 2021 10:52:44 GMT

