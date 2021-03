Standard Bank eyes African opportunities for growth

Standard Bank’s headline earnings per ordinary share slumped 43 per cent year-on-year. The bank’s revenue line came out on the soft side, in part due to the strain on Personal & Business Banking. A final dividend of 240 cents per share has been declared, albeit 76 per cent lower than the previous year. Sim Tshabalala, Group CEO at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 10:33:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)