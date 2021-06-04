Standard Chartered Bank: What the IMF SDR approval means for Kenya

The IMF has proposed a USD 650bn increase to its existing Special Drawing Rights (SDR) reserves. This could triple existing SDR reserves, boosting the IMF’s international reserve assets for member countries around the world. Kenya is one country with mounting debt and is set to benefit from the IMF’s proposal, but what does this mean for Kenya? CNBC Africa spoke with the Principal, Africa Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank, Eva Wanjiku Otieno for more.