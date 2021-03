Survey finds CEOs optimistic about economic recovery this year

According to PwC’s 24th Annual Global CEO Survey, CEOs are optimistic about economic recovery, with 76 per cent of global business leaders predicting that economic growth will improve this year. In South Africa, 57 per cent of CEOs believe global economic growth will improve over the next 12 months. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the findings is Dion Shango, CEO at PwC Africa.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 16:08:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)