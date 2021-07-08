Tanzania: DSE market cap increases by 4% in second quarter
The domestic market capitalization at the Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange has increased by 4 per cent in quarter two, mainly due to the increase of the price of four counters. Salum Awad, CEO of SSC Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 10:25:19 GMT
