Tanzania’s gold exports fetch $3bn in 2020

Tanzania’s earnings from gold exports rose 34 per cent in 2020, fetching approximately $3 billion. This compares to the $2 billion that was recorded in 2019. The Bank of Tanzania attributed the rise to increased output and higher prices. Economic Analyst, Raphael Maganga joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 05 2021 | 10:22:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)