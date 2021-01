Tech firm QT Software launches Rwanda’s very own messaging app

QT Software, a tech firm based in Kigali has launched a brand-new messaging app that is said to be an alternative to WhatsApp. QT Connect has sold over a 1000 licenses in less than a year and is looking to triple that number within 2021. CNBC Africa spoke to QT Software CEO, Vincent Ruzibuka for more.

