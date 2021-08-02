Share

The impact of Covid-19 on Africa’s tech health sector

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of the Africa tech health sector with many companies in the space seeing an the increase in digital adoption.With many countries having to shut down due to lockdowns and curfews as a result of covid-19, the impact on movement seemed to present an opportunity for businesses in the tech health space. A year on, could this have a lasting impact on consumer the health industry as we knew it?
Mon, 02 Aug 2021 14:45:54 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.