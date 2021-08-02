Share

The impact of Covid-19 on Africa’s tech health sector

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of the Africa tech health sector with many companies in the space seeing an the increase in digital adoption.With many countries having to shut down due to lockdowns and curfews as a result of covid-19, the impact on movement seemed to present an opportunity for businesses in the tech health space. A year on, could this have a lasting impact on consumer the health industry as we knew it?

Mon, 02 Aug 2021 14:45:54 GMT