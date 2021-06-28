Thor Exploration CEO discusses AIM flotation, West Africa expansion
Gold exploration and development company, Thor Explorations Limited has listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market, as it moves to offer wider access for investors in West Africa’s gold deposits.
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 14:19:37 GMT
