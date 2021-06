Trading on Uganda Securities Exchange registers sharp decline in first quarter On the Uganda Securities Exchange, Trading in the first quarter of 2021 registered a tremendous decline with a turnover of $954,000 compared to $2.1 million registered in the fourth quarter 2020.

Fri Jun 04 2021 | 10:41:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

