Uganda’s Central Bank unveils first regulatory sandbox to boost fintech innovation

The Bank of Uganda this week officially unveiled a regulatory sandbox to help financial technology companies develop new products and services. The country’s financial sector regulator said it will provide oversight to enable startups to create financial solutions in a controlled environment. Silver Kayondo, Technology Lawyer, joins CNBC Africa for more.


Fri Jun 18 2021 | 10:05:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

